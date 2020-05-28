x
Free COVID-19 testing event to be held in St. Louis

In addition to free COVID-19 testing, free gun locks and free kids summer fun activity packs will also be provided
ST. LOUIS — A free COVID-19 testing and public safety resource event will be held in St. Louis on June 1.

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and Missouri representative Steve Roberts are hosting the event.

In addition to free COVID-19 testing, free gun locks, free kids summer fun activity packs and BeSmart program information will also be provided.

No appointment or doctor’s referral will be necessary for testing, according to a press release.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Victor Roberts Building, located at 1408 North Kingshighway, from 9 a.m. to noon.

