Missourians can get free COVID-19 tests at these locations through Dec. 15

Any Missourian can get tested, no matter what county they live in

MISSOURI, USA — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is offering free drive-thru coronavirus testing from Dec. 8-15 in several counties in the St. Louis area.

Those who take advantage of the testing don't have to live in the county where they get tested, and they don't have to have symptoms. Being a Missouri resident is the only requirement.

Click here to register and for more information, or if you don't have access to online registration, call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411. As of Wednesday, registration is open for 10 Missouri counties: Cole, Cooper, Jefferson, McDonald, Ozark, Perry, Pike, Platte, St. Charles and Warren.

The test is done via a self-administered nasal swab. You should plan for the process to take up to 30 minutes, though inclement weather could cause delays.

DHSS and the Missouri National Guard operate community-based testing in coordination with the local public health agencies. CARES funding is used to pay for it, and some counties have also elected to provide the events using CARES Act funding received by their county, DHSS said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is also offering free surge testing until Dec. 15 for people who meet certain criteria; click here for more information or to preregister. The schedule is below: