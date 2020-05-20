Thousands of free masks to be distributed to north St. Louis community

ST. LOUIS — Senator Jamilah Nasheed announced she will be sponsoring an event to distribute 40,000 free masks and hand sanitizer to the north St. Louis community.
In a press release, Nasheed said it’s important for people to continue taking precautions as the community begins to reopen.
“Wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer are two ways individuals can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Nasheed said. “Given that this pandemic has hit the African American community hardest of all, this is an important chance for members of our community to protect themselves and others at no cost to them. I hope those in need take advantage of this unique opportunity.”
The free mask and hand sanitizer distribution event will be held on May 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MOKAN Construction Contractors Assistance Center, located at 4666 Natural Bridge Avenue.
Barbershop and beauty salon owners who provide business cards will receive additional masks and hand sanitizer, according to the release.
RELATED: Here's why African Americans are dying from the coronavirus at a startlingly higher rate in Missouri and Illinois
