High school in Illinois going all-virtual after teacher tests positive for coronavirus

FREEBURG, Ill. — A high school in southern Illinois is going all-virtual after a teacher tested positive for coronavirus and it didn't have enough substitute teachers to fill in.

Freeburg Community High School said it learned a teacher came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus before school start and while the teacher didn’t have direct contact with students, they did have contact with other teachers. The school then learned the teacher tested positive for the virus.

The school said since there aren’t enough substitutes to fill in for teachers who need to quarantine, classes will be going online. The school plans to return to its hybrid model on Aug. 27.

“Due to the number of Teachers unable to be at school for the quarantine period and the lack of substitutes, Freeburg Community High School will need to go fully remote from Monday, August 17 through Wednesday, August 26, 2020. We anticipate a return to the hybrid plan on Thursday, August 27,” Freeburg Community High School wrote on Facebook.

It also said next week’s schedule will be changed around to provide time for students to pick up their Chromebooks, textbooks and other supplies for virtual learning.

