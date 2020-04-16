ST. LOUIS — Fresh Thyme stores are making changing to keep employees and customers safe.

“Our community remains our top priority and we will continue to work to ensure our stores are safe for all who come through our doors,” the store said to customers in an email Wednesday evening.

Fresh Thyme said it will begin checking the temperatures of all employees as they arrive to work, and they’ll all wear masks and gloves while they are working.

The grocery store chain also will be limiting the number of customers in its stores to 50% of the legal capacity. Employees also will make sure customers follow social distancing measures through PA announcements. Floor markings will help shoppers know where they can stand in line.

Plexiglass shields are now at all checkout lanes to protect employees and customers. The store said it will continue to regularly clean and sanitize stores and will especially focus on high-touch areas, like cart handles and customer payment pads.

