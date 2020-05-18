'We miss our clients': From restaurants to nail salons, businesses in St. Louis area set to open May 18

You'll see staff wearing face shields and masks when you walk into Lush Nails Spa

ST. LOUIS — May 18 is a big day in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Under Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page's reopening guidelines, dining rooms, malls and other retail shops, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, and churches can open their doors.

Even with the option to open, some businesses will remain closed inside.

Salt & Smoke announced dining options are a no go for now.

Ally Nisbit, owner of the Shaved Duck and Scottish Arms tells 5 On Your Side, "I just don't feel comfortable with it at the moment." He said curbside continues.

But on Monday, several businesses will be open for business for the first time in months.

Tin Roof in downtown St. Louis announced on Facebook, they're ready for the show to go on Monday.

Tin Roof St. Louis We told you the show would go on... We are officially reopening on May 18th at 4:00pm. The kitchen will be open until 10, and the bar will keep slinging based on volume. Dinner, drinks, Jameson...

Show-Me's in Florissant is also ready to re-open dining services Monday.

General Manager Nick Wegman said recently they started curbside to get the ball rolling, but they're excited for their staff to get back to a routine.

"We're not really sure what to expect. I do know the energy will be different. We pulled out about 150 seats to make room. Staff will be following procedures that the CDC and county requires," Wegman said.

A loud atmosphere expected to be dialed down, but they're prepared to serve guests with safety.

The same goes for Arch Apparel, as it's dressed in new rules. Six-foot distant markers in the check out line to mask requirements among staff.

They also encourage guests to do the same when it comes to masks.

Masks have become a common trend when it comes to reopening.

Over in Town and Country, Lush Nails Spa marks one year this month. Before COVID-19, they tend to see 40-50 clients a day.

But the pandemic almost put them on the brink of closing.

"We’re a small business and mainly family operated. Closing the salon down put the whole family in an unemployment status," co-owner Khayla Nguyen said.

She said they weren't producing any income and still had to pay bills. They even tried to get their hands on a small business loan. But still, no luck.

Almost one year after opening for the first time, Nguyen said it's like deja vu, opening up all over again as they apply new regulations.

"We have to screen our employees before the work," Nguyen said.

You'll see staff wearing face shields and masks when you walk into Lush Nails Spa.

She says most nail salons will have some sort of barrier device.

Customers also need to wear masks. Clients will wash their hands multiple times during the visit, as well.

"We'll ask clients to wait in the car if necessary if we don't have the space to accommodate that six-foot distance," Nguyen said.

While it's a nail-biting situation for all, Nguyen says they're prepared.

"I think a lot of the clients are nervous," she said. "Hopefully once they see how we practice they see we are doing our best to reduce the cross-contamination. We miss our clients so much."

It's a learning process with these new changes implemented, so business owners asked for patience.

Banquet spaces, gyms, casinos, sports stadiums and museums like the Zoo and Science Center will remain closed for now.

Mayor Lyda Krewson reminds residents, even if the St. Louis region gradually eases some restrictions, that you should continue to: