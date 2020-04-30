Frontier Airlines will require passengers to wear face masks

Passengers must wear their masks at the airline’s ticket counters, gate areas and onboard Frontier aircraft.

DENVER — Frontier Airlines announced Thursday they will begin to require that passengers wear a face covering over their nose and mouth effective Friday, May 8.

Frontier says face coverings have been required for their flight crews since April 13.

“We want our passengers to feel comfortable when flying with us by protecting themselves and their fellow travelers as we all navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines. “This new measure is aligned with CDC recommendations and those of many municipalities within the U.S. that include wearing a face covering when out in public.”

Very young children, for whom a face covering is inadvisable, will be exempt from the policy, according to Frontier.

Frontier also said that passengers must accept a health acknowledgement prior to completing check-in.

Passengers are required to certify that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days.

They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever.

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight.

Information on the airline’s face covering policy will be added to the health acknowledgment.

To support social distancing during flight, Frontier says they will block every other row on its aircraft departing on flights through the first week of May and are allowing customers to change seats once on board within their respective zones.

