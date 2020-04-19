ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two more residents of Frontier Health & Rehabilitation died from COVID-19, the facility announced Sunday.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents to die from the coronavirus to 12. The facility said 63 residents and 12 employees have tested positive. All 12 of the employees are quarantined in their homes.

A spokesman said the facility has received a large increase in phone calls, and is asking only the "designated family representative" to call them.

“We are asking each resident’s designated family representative to let their other family members know that they are the only person we can share information with regarding the health status of their loved one,” said Craig Workman, spokesperson for Frontier Health & Rehabilitation.“We are receiving an average of ten times our normal incoming call volume, mostly from people to whom we cannot provide any health information. This is starting to streamline our overall communications efforts.”

St. Charles County is reporting 458 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.

