ST CHARLES, Mo. — Frontier Health & Rehabilitation in St. Charles has 35 residents that have tested positive for COVID-19, including three residents who have died from it, the St. Charles County Health Department said Monday.

The news release said seven employees also have tested positive, and 15 other residents who have shown symptoms have tested negative. They are awaiting the results of 14 more tests.

Last Wednesday, the facility announced that two residents at the facility had died from COVID-19. The third died a day later. Last week, the facility said fewer than 20 residents had tested positive.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff continue to be our highest priority,” said Craig Workman, spokesman for Frontier Health & Rehabilitation. “All outside visits and non-essential interactions with the public have been eliminated as have group activities. Our dining rooms are closed to meet the social distancing guidelines. Frontier is grateful for the outpouring of donations, volunteers and other support received from the community during this crisis.”

Other senior facilities in the area also have had COVID-19 cases, but Frontier has the largest number of cases in one facility in our area.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, St. Charles County has reported 181 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

