Galleria, Plaza Frontenac, South County Center and West County Center to open Monday

The malls will be open, but that doesn't mean all the stores will

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis and St. Louis County will allow some businesses to reopen Monday, and many popular malls in the area will be among them.

St. Louis Galleria, Plaza Frontenac, South County Center and West County Center area will all reopen Monday. Of course, that doesn’t mean all or most of the stores will open.

All four of the malls said they will abide by health department guidelines.

Read the statements from the malls for more details.

Statement from Galleria and Plaza Frontenac:

Following the Saint Louis County Department of Health Order announcing the reopening of retail stores, Saint Louis Galleria and Plaza Frontenac will reopen on Monday, May 18th.

New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the malls, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time.

Per County’s order, retail and dining tenants that choose to open will be required to administer the social distancing guidelines provided. For the most up-to-date list of open retailers, please visit the malls’ websites.

The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance. As our centers prepare for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into the shopping centers.

We appreciate the continued support from the community and are eager to once again serve as a place where people can shop, dine, work and spend time together in a safe and controlled way.

South County Center and West County Center:

Open Monday-Saturday 11-7 and Sunday 12-6

We are taking the following measures in our shopping center: