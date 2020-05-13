Galleria, Plaza Frontenac, South County Center and West County Center to open Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis and St. Louis County will allow some businesses to reopen Monday, and many popular malls in the area will be among them.
St. Louis Galleria, Plaza Frontenac, South County Center and West County Center area will all reopen Monday. Of course, that doesn’t mean all or most of the stores will open.
All four of the malls said they will abide by health department guidelines.
Read the statements from the malls for more details.
Statement from Galleria and Plaza Frontenac:
Following the Saint Louis County Department of Health Order announcing the reopening of retail stores, Saint Louis Galleria and Plaza Frontenac will reopen on Monday, May 18th.
The malls will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the malls, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time.
Per County’s order, retail and dining tenants that choose to open will be required to administer the social distancing guidelines provided. For the most up-to-date list of open retailers, please visit the malls’ websites.
The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance. As our centers prepare for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into the shopping centers.
We appreciate the continued support from the community and are eager to once again serve as a place where people can shop, dine, work and spend time together in a safe and controlled way.
South County Center and West County Center:
Open Monday-Saturday 11-7 and Sunday 12-6
We are taking the following measures in our shopping center:
- Following all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials and/or health departments.
- Encouraging everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Prohibiting groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area.
- Cancelling or postponing all mall events until further notice.
- Limiting the amount of available food court seating to comply with social distancing guidelines.
- Closing the following public gathering areas:
- Children’s play area
- Soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces
- Drinking fountains
- Requiring mall management staff to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present.
- Requiring all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.
- Encouraging our retailers to provide their employees with masks and that employees wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.
- Placing hand sanitizer units throughout the property.
- Conducting temperature checks on all mall management, security and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Requiring that anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare providers.
- Increasing the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.
- Requiring each store and restaurant to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.