Gateway Arch delays reopening of tram rides due to COVID-19

The tram ride, documentary movie and outdoor programming were scheduled to reopen July 8

ST. LOUIS — Gateway Arch National Park has delayed its second phase for reopening certain attractions, including tram rides, due to "an increase in confirmed COVID-19" cases in the state.

The tram ride, documentary movie and outdoor programming were scheduled to reopen July 8, but they will be closed until further notice, according to a news release from the Gateway Arch National Park.

“The health and safety of our visitors and employees is our highest priority as we monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and follow a phased approach to reopen,” Pam Sanfilippo, chief of Museum Services and Interpretation at Gateway Arch National Park, said in the release. “We are eager to reintroduce the tram ride, documentary movie and outdoor programming when it is appropriate.”



The national park said it will monitor two-week local and state health data and trends to determine a reopening date. The park will reassess COVID-19 data on a weekly basis, the release said.

Other attractions at the Gateway Arch National Park are still open, including the visitor center, museum, store and cafe.



Tickets and reservations are required to enter the Arch facility. For more information, visit the Gateway Arch website or call 877-982-1410.

The Old Courthouse remains closed.