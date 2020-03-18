ST. LOUIS — Gatherings in St. Louis will be limited to 10 people, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

The new restriction will take effect Friday at 12:01 a.m., the same time bars and restaurants must suspend dine-in service.

"If we put all of these things in place, the medical professionals tell us, it will reduce the curve," Krewson said.

Krewson said she has been in contact with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who she said was "in concurrence."

Early Wednesday, Krewson announced a second person in the city had tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: Second confirmed case of the coronavirus in City of St. Louis is Barnes Jewish employee, sources say

Multiple sources told 5 On Your Side's Casey Nolen the individual is a medical professional at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Hospital officials have not responded to requests for comment.

Krewson also would not comment on the identity of the individual, citing privacy laws.

"It’s not going to be announced by us," she said. "We are not in a position to identify who this is."

Krewson said the people with whom the patient has been in contact have been notified.

Health officials declined to say where the individual was tested.

More coronavirus coverage