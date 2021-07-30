'Get the Shot': Metro East pastors make PSA on getting vaccinated

Pastor Geoffrey Dudley and the State of Illinois are holding a vaccination site at the New Life for Christ Church in O'Fallon, ILL.

O'FALLON, Ill. — Clergy members teamed up on a PSA video about getting vaccinated.

"Bringing preachers together is like herding cats, but when bringing all of these pastors together it was successful though because what they responded to was the need," Bishop Geoffrey Dudley from New Life in Christ Church said.

Bishop Ron Stephens from Temple Church of Christ and leaders in four other churches joined Dudley's efforts to coordinate a vaccination site at the New Life in Christ Church with health care workers from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"We've seen such a horrific impact of this virus in our African American community and I think we have a responsibility to reach those individuals and preach how critical it is to get the vaccine," Stephens said.

The PSA is called "Get the Shot."

Dudley says it's about decreasing vaccine hesitancy.

"We are aware of why people have hesitancy. We're very much aware of that. There is a history. We're not blind to that, but we believe that this is the time to do this and that it will be well," Dudley said.

The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shots will be available in the church's gymnasium. Dudley is holding a Friday night service hoping people will come for their shots, and stay for the Word of God.

"I would much pray for someone to come and be vaccinated than have to go to the hospital and pray because they didn't get vaccinated," Dudley said.