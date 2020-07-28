Gov. Mike Parson to meet with St. Louis area school districts to talk about schools reopening

Many districts in the St. Louis area have already announced their plans for the start of the school year

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be in the St. Louis area Wednesday afternoon to talk with leaders about reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Parson will hold a meeting with St. Louis area school district leaders at Jennings High School.

Earlier this month, Gov. Parson drew criticism for his comments regarding the reopening of schools.

“These kids have got to get back to school. They’re at the lowest risk possible. And if they do get COVID-19, which they will, and they will when they go to school, they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices. They’re going to go home and they’re going to get over it,” Gov. Parson said in an interview with radio host Marc Cox on KFTK 97.1 FM on July 17.

Parson later sought to clarify his statements, telling reporters that his comments “were not articulated very well.”