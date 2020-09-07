Gov. Mike Parson to provide update on COVID-19 effects on Missouri

On Thursday, the state reported its largest single-day increase in cases. It also reported the thrid-largest increase in testing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, the state reported 795 new coronavirus cases, a new single day for the state. The state also reported 12,485 new tests, the third-highest total since the state changed the way it reports testing numbers.

Gov. Parson was a part of President Donald Trump's roundtable about how to safely return children to the classroom. During that meeting, President Trump also asked Gov. Parson if he intended to change the name of St. Louis.

Earlier this week, the Missouri State Board of Education passed two emergency rules establishing hybrid instruction models for districts that want them, paving the way for districts to reopen schools, according to KCUR-FM.

Deputy Education Commissioner Kari Monsees said the new rules will allow schools to build on the contingency plans they already have for snow days and other short-term school closures.

School districts can either have students attend class every other day or have one group of students attend in the morning and another in the afternoon. By dividing students into two groups to attend class on alternating days and times, it will also help schools maintain adequate social distancing on buses.