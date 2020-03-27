JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday, which will mobilize the Missouri National Guard to assist in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

This will increase the amount of coordination among state government partners in combating the spread of the virus, according to a press release.

“Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic," Parson said.

Engagement with stakeholders like the National Guard will help define priorities and coordinate from the planning stage to implementation, the release said.

Adjutant General Levon Cumpton said the National Guard is providing specialized health and safety training to all personnel that are being mobilized in addition to guidance that all soldiers, airmen, and civilians have already received from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.

“The National Guard is ready and poised to assist local and state civilian authorities in response to COVID-19,” Cumpton said. “The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”

On March 13, Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri and directed the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan to be activated, the release said.

To read Executive Order 20-06 click here.

