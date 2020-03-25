JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has requested for President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for the state.

If approved, the declaration would allow the state to receive federal assistance with its coronavirus pandemic response.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a devastating effect on the state of Missouri, straining hospitals, healthcare facilities and nursing homes, businesses large and small, schools, and tens of thousands of Missourians who have been forced out of their jobs,” Parson said in the request.

“Although it is continuing to develop, it’s already clear the COVID-19 pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens. There is an urgent need for federal assistance to help Missouri families meet today’s challenges and the many more that we will face.”

The request includes two programs -- Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Program.

Parson also requested help from FEMA's Public Assistance Program and the removal and disposal of any biohazards related to the pandemic.

Parson declared a state of emergency for Missouri on March 13. His request for low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses has also been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

