Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson tests positive for COVID-19

The governor was also tested, but his results have not been released
Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson, prepare to hand out face masks at The Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, in Hanley Hills, Missouri on Friday, May 29, 2020. The first couple handed out the masks to church leaders who plan on reopening their places of worship this Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s wife Teresa Parson has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Teresa took a rapid test Wednesday morning and a spokesperson for the governor confirmed the positive test results that afternoon. 

She is experiencing mild symptoms.

The governor was also tested Wednesday morning, but his results have not been released. 

The governor's remaining scheduled events this week have been postponed, according to a press release. The ceremonial signing of HB 46 and the governor and first lady's flu vaccinations will be rescheduled for a later date as well. 

