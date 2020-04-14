ST. LOUIS — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Missouri Governor Mike Parson, as well as members from each of the state's Department of Health, are holding a briefing on both of the state's responses to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Gov. Pritzker is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by Gov. Parson at 3 p.m.

Cases in Missouri:

On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,388 cases and 114 deaths, an increase of 228 cases and four deaths from the previous numbers. Those numbers do not include more than 100 cases and more than a dozen deaths reported by local health departments in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis area accounts for more than two-thirds of the total cases in the state, and for 97 of the state's 133 deaths. St. Louis County, St. Louis and St. Charles County are the top three counties in terms of cases and deaths in the state.

On April 3, Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order, making Missouri one of the last states to do so.

The order began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6. It’ll remain in place through Friday, April 24.

On April 9, Parson ordered all public and charter schools to keep their buildings closed to students for the remainder of the school year. Students will continue with remote learning.

Cases in Illinois:

On April 14, The Illinois Department of Health announced 1,222 new cases and 74 new deaths, bringing the totals to 23,247 cases and 868 deaths.

Patients have ranged in age from younger than 1 to 99 years old, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

Most of the cases and deaths have been in the Chicago area.

IDPH said the number of COVID-19 cases being reported is rising quickly partly because testing is becoming easier, but also because the virus is spreading across communities.

On March 31, Gov. Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order for Illinois through the end of April. He also announced that students will stay home from school through the end of April.

On April 2, the state launched a new statewide initiative called “All in Illinois” to reinforce the state’s message during the coronavirus pandemic: stay home and stay safe.

