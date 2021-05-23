Grafton, Illinois, hoping for endless summer after flooding, COVID-19 restrictions

After near-record flooding in 2019 and COVID last year, merchants hope to showcase what they have to offer

GRAFTON, Ill. — The river town of Grafton, Illinois, near the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, is open for business. And after two rough years in a row, there are hopes there for an endless summer.

After near-record flooding two years ago and a global pandemic last year, Grafton is just hoping for few months of an even playing field where they can show people what they have to offer.

Inside Lighthouse Nutrition, what owner Stephanie Sheetz has to offer is tasty, healthy drinks. With windows that look out onto E. Main Street, she can see the ever-present river from behind the counter.

The river is an issue.

Catastrophic flooding in 2019 combined with COVID has been more than some in Grafton could take.

But Sheetz had a grand opening Mother’s Day weekend.

“It’s been great,” she said. “I’m happy to help the other businesses servers in town by giving them the healthy energy they need to get them through their shifts because it definitely looks like it’s going to be a good summer for them.”

The Loading Dock bar and restaurant is both dependent on the river — for its outdoor atmosphere — and threatened by its frequently rising waters.

“If that were to happen, again, we’re ready to roll. So, it’s kind of a well-oiled machine, anymore," General manager Kasey DeMond said.

They know how to evacuate well.

“We do,” she laughed. “We’ve moved out a number of times.”

SkyTour partner Holly Coston said they are hoping for an opportunity to showcase their gondola and open chair airlifts this summer.

“When you get up to the top you can get off and Aerie’s Winery and Resort are up there," Coston said. "There’s two restaurants, a winery and a giftshop up there.”

Many business owners are hoping for some sidewalk traffic from tourists like the Woodman family from Indiana.

Linnette Woodman said, “I like the smaller stores, the crafts and the friendliness of the people. Plus, the river and the outdoors. There are a lot of the hiking trails at Pere Marquette.”