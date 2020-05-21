Granite City launches rebuilding plan for small business economy

"We as a community want to support our small businesses in a safe reopening and for individuals to make the responsible decisions to keep their families protected"

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Granite City has launched its “We are Ready…We are GC” program to support and rebuild its small business economy as the region anticipates moving to the next phase of Illinois’ recovery plan.

The campaign is a video series that focuses on the community that rallies around supporting small businesses and recognition of the small businesses that need support, according to a press release.

“I am proud and thankful that our businesses and residents made the tough decisions that kept our community as safe as possible during this crisis,” said Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer. "Now that our community is entering the Recovery Phase, we as a community want to support our small businesses in a safe reopening and for individuals to make the responsible decisions to keep their families protected."

The city felt it was important to build support with community leaders and residents to “set the tone” of the reopening and rebuilding of the community.

Those featured in the video series include, Granite City churches, law enforcement, library, park district and the school marching band.

As the city starts to reopen with restrictions, it is asking residents to be patient and kind to each other.

“Businesses and residents are trying their best during this stressful time to make responsible decisions to protect lives and their livelihoods moving forward,” the city said in the release.

Granite City is also launching the “Community Gift Card Challenge.” The city said it has already pledged $5,000 to the program. For more information on the program, call the mayor’s office at 618-452-6214.

The city is also working to develop the first-ever Granite Restaurant Week. The city said this program will be subject to when the region moves into phase 4 of Illinois’ recovery plan.

For more information on any of the city’s economic development programs, call 618-980-2284.