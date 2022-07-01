Granite City School District makes plans to feed students during 2 weeks of remote learning

Administrators are using idled school buses to deliver to-go breakfast and lunch to students.

GRANITE CITY, Illinois — Classes at Granite City School District have gone “remote.”

Friday was the first of a two-week period administrators call an “adaptive phase,” caused by COVID. If school is online, administrators still have to provide breakfast and lunch for students.

“We have guidelines we have to follow, but there are flexibilities," Food Services Director Chris McCullough said. "Obviously, we are delivering food, so it’s a little different. But today we’re doing a pizza Lunchable, a fruit, a juice, carrots and also milk.”

Grigsby Intermediate and Granite City High School are two of six schools where Granite City School District staff members are preparing to-go breakfast and lunch for students during the district’s adaptive phase.

“This is hopefully just two weeks of remote learning and we had to re-invigorate the program we have," McCullough said. "We deliver breakfasts and lunches, each day, via buses. Also, students and parents can pick up breakfasts and lunches at six different locations.”

One of those locations is Lake Educational Support Service Center, where parents picked up meals for their children.

“It’s what is best for the district, right now," parent Brad Ervay said. Kids are at home, so we got to get them fed the best we can.”

“I have a son at home,” said parent Tracey Moore. “It absolutely makes a difference, to know he’ll have a good nutritious lunch.”

Meanwhile, Granite City school buses are also distributing breakfasts and lunches. It keeps driving staff employed during the remote learning adaption.