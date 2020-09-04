ST. LOUIS — On Wednesday afternoon, Karen Simmons went shopping at a Schnucks supermarket in the Central West End.

She said she's following the headlines concerning the coronavirus pandemic but didn't wear a mask or gloves.

"I have not been wearing a mask since all this started. I just don't think it's necessary because they're sanitizing all the carts and I do my own sanitizing of the carts when I go to the stores. I've been responsible," said Simmons.

Still, David Cook, the President of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 is now asking Governor Mike Parson to update the state's stay-at-home order and require that "all Missourians wear some kind of face covering" when inside grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail establishments.

The request came the same day a worker at the Ladue Schnucks tested positive for the virus. Other grocery store workers have also tested positive.

"Everybody has a t-shirt in their drawer. They can cover up their face when they went shopping," said David Cook.

Cook says making masks mandatory would help protect shoppers as well as cashiers, stockers and many other dedicated workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is not unreasonable. You're asking these people to serve you what you need to stay alive today. I don't think it's too much to cover up your face," added Cook.

By Wednesday afternoon, Governor Parson weighed in on mandatory masks.

"I just don't think it's the state's place to mandate who wears a mask and who doesn't," said the governor.

Madeleine Bishop is a cashier at Walmart.

"I think it's a very good idea to require masks because of close contact. I'm scared to go to work right now, but at the same time it is necessary to be safe at work," said Bishop.

"I'm disappointed with the governor's decision. It hurts me that we don't value these individuals' lives enough to do a simple mandate," said Cook.

