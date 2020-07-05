x
Cardinals Care, international aid agency holding grocery giveaway in north St. Louis

Volunteers will place the boxes of groceries in guests' cars, and the guests should remain in their cars.
ST. LOUIS — Cardinals Care, Adam Wainwright's foundation Big League Impact and Crisis Aid International will host a free grocery distribution event Saturday in partnership with leaders in St. Louis' 21st Ward.

The event will be held at the O’Fallon Park Rec Plex on West Florissant Avenue from noon to 3 p.m. The event will distribute groceries to 2,000 families and seniors on a first-come-first-served basis.

“This event is about more than just giving out groceries, it’s more than a food drive, it’s a call to action because we’re giving out hope," 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad said in a news release. "This is a community that is coming together, that is bonding together, that is doing what we always do, and that is overcome obstacles and barriers, and pull together based on mutual interest and mutual respect. Our community and the greater metro region is going to be OK because we truly believe we are in this together.”

