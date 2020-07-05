Cardinals Care, international aid agency holding grocery giveaway in north St. Louis

“This event is about more than just giving out groceries, it’s more than a food drive, it’s a call to action because we’re giving out hope," 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad said in a news release. "This is a community that is coming together, that is bonding together, that is doing what we always do, and that is overcome obstacles and barriers, and pull together based on mutual interest and mutual respect. Our community and the greater metro region is going to be OK because we truly believe we are in this together.”