ST. LOUIS — Many employees at small businesses and restaurants are being laid off or asked to cut back on hours as the changes to curb the spread of the coronavirus take effect.

Not all industries are experiencing work stoppages, however, and some are hiring part-time staff to make it through.

As people continue to stock up on groceries and everyday items, grocery stores are looking for extra sets of hands.

Schnucks sent out an email saying they were looking for help in all positions and offering flexible hours. You can apply here.

Dierbergs also looking for temporary help at dozens of its locations across the area. You can apply here.

Fresh Thyme posted a message on its website looking for seasonal help.

"With all our teams are doing, we can still use more help," the post said. "We’re hiring additional seasonal team members in each of our stores to meet the demands of the business so you may see new faces at your local Fresh Thyme helping us to meet your needs. If you or someone you know is interested, please go directly to the store to apply in person."

On the front page of its website, Aldi said it is looking for workers at warehouses and in stores.

Costco has 20 different positions you can apply for on its website, though the site says the "jobs may not be open, but are representative of jobs at a Costco location."

Many of these stores have also made changes to their locations to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and employees.

Earlier in the week, Amazon said it was looking to hire 100,000 employees to keep up with increased demand.

