Harbor Freight stepped up to the plate and did its part to help healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it was donating its entire supply of personal protective equipment to hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms that are served by its stores.

That includes N95 masks, face shields, 45 million pairs of Nitrile Gloves.

Anyone who works at a hospital with a 24-hour emergency room that needs these items should ask the person in charge of procurement there to follow this link and give their information to Harbor Freight.

People who are not with a hospital, but would like to give Harbor Freight the name of a hospital with a 24-hour emergency room in their community that might need help, can email the company at hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com, identify the hospital’s city and state in the subject line, and the Harbor Freight team will follow-up.

Hospitals Harbor Freight is able to help will get an email voucher when their supplies are ready to be picked up.

Harbor Freight asks people not to make requests at its local stores or call centers.

