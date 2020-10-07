Harris-Stowe State University reveals fall 2020 reopening plan

In-person classes will end earlier than originally scheduled, and will conclude on Friday, November 20

ST. LOUIS — Harris-Stowe State University revealed its reopening plan for the fall semester on Thursday.

In a press release, the university revealed it will resume classes on its originally scheduled date of Monday, Aug. 24. However, in-person classes will end earlier than originally scheduled, and will conclude on Friday, Nov. 20, with the remaining three weeks of the semester being held online to reduce public health risk.

Harris-Stowe will offer three types of classes this fall:

Traditional-online: Distance learning and consists of taking classes via the internet. Students will attend class sessions remotely and complete assignments at their convenience by the instructor guidelines and assigned deadline.

Virtual-online: With specific time of meeting for at least 50% of instruction. This will be an expectation of video conference real‑time interaction and engagement with instructor and between students.

Hybrid/blended, at least 50% is virtual-online at specific time or traditional online (time not specified) with the remaining sessions at a specific time (in person for some students). Possibly other students would not be physically present on campus, but would be video conferencing with students on campus with the faculty.

The university’s reopening plan consists of 5 key points:

Mask or face coverings: As of July 1, students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear face masks when entering campus buildings and in all public areas. The university will provide reusable face coverings to all students, faculty and staff.

Physical distancing: All community members are expected to follow recommendations regarding social/physical distancing (both inside and outside) of buildings. Classrooms and common areas have been reconfigured to apply with social distancing. In addition, Plexiglas, rope stanchions, and floor markers have been installed in student services and high traffic areas.

Enhanced cleaning protocols: In compliance with guidelines from the CDC, the University has been and will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols across campus. Classrooms, offices, restrooms, residence halls, and common areas will all be cleaned daily. In addition, high-touch surfaces such as door handles, elevator buttons, railings, and public bathroom fixtures will be cleaned frequently throughout the day.

Symptom monitoring: Community members are expected to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID‑19. Anyone (faculty, staff and/or students) who is symptomatic should remain home and should contact their healthcare providers. The University will conduct daily temperature checks and health surveys for all employees as mandated by the City of St. Louis.

Housing: All housing students will reside in single bed suites, and there will be one student in designated double‑bed rooms to ensure social distancing. Four suites on the first floor of Gillespie Hall will serve as isolation rooms.

In the announcement of Harris-Stowe State University’s reopening plan, university President Corey S. Bradford, Sr., said, “As our university prepares for an on-campus experience this fall, the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff continue to be our top priority,” “Our campus COVID-19 Task Force provided many excellent recommendations for how we can structure the fall semester to help protect the safety and health of our campus community.”