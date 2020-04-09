"Have a great weekend, but be mindful of the basics.” | How to enjoy Labor Day weekend safely

It's the unofficial end of summer--not the pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — Dr. Moyosore Onifade, an internal medicine physician with BJC Health, isn't working Labor Day weekend to prescribe canceling your end-of-summer gathering.



“I’m telling people to have a great weekend, but be mindful of the basics,” she laughs.

Basics, here, include things like keeping a distance of at least 6 feet, even outside, wearing a mask whenever appropriate, washing your hands regularly, and staying home if you feel bad.

“Try to keep those socializing to small groups, less than 30, less than 25,” she adds.

That's the upper limit for people you know--she says gatherings with strangers can be even more risky.

It’s still important to steer clear of people who are high-risk, like grandma and grandpa—especially now that kids may be back in school.



“It’s what we what we have to do to protect the people that we love,” she said.

If you're hosting: make it easier for your guests to follow the rules. When you're setting up, have different spaces for food, drinks, desserts, etc. to avoid crowding around the table.

Space out the seating arrangements, too: these are all visual cues for visitors to mind their distance.



“If at all possible, having these gatherings outside,” said Dr. Onifade. “I think would be most ideal.”



Restrict indoor spaces: consider designating a bathroom, so you don't have to sanitize the whole house after the party.



Drinking might require taking your mask down--but keep your guard, up. “Alcohol in moderation should not prevent you from remembering the basics of masking, distancing and sanitizing,” she said. “If it gets to the point where you have forgotten all of that, then that is too much alcohol.”