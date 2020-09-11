Hazelwood School District launches COVID-19 public health campaign

"The key to returning to face-to-face learning for all students without interruption is improving the health of the entire community"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Hazelwood School District announced Monday that it is launching "Help Hazelwood Get Healthy," a public health campaign to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign encourages the community to practice COVID-19 safety measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and hand-washing.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the zip codes HSD serves have experienced some of the highest infection rates in the state," the district said in a press release, adding that medical research shows a connection between infection rates seen in school buildings and in the surrounding community.

"As a result, school buildings were forced to close. The key to returning to face-to-face learning for all students without interruption is improving the health of the entire community."

The new campaign hopes to spread its message through mailed postcards, billboards, radio advertisements, and building-level health contests.

The campaign will officially kick-off with a drive-thru resource event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Families in the school district can go to Hazelwood Central High School at 15875 New Halls Ferry Road and receive free resource kits, which include thermometers, disposable masks, COVID-19 symptoms and testing information, and a community research guide.