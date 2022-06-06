Health officials in the Bi-State urge COIVD caution as cases increase

From the Metro East to St. Charles County, regional health leaders are asking people to get their guard up as COVID-19 cases rise.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East Side Health District officials are echoing many doctors across the country: don't let your guard down against COVID.

East Side Health District, which services East St. Louis and St. Clair County, said they are seeing an 18% positivity rate.

"We have a lot of school-aged children testing positive for COVID," Zakiyyah Stewart said. "That means their parents are testing positive for COVID."

In April, her staff performed 71 tests. In May, that number jumped to 274. But vaccinations are still lacking due to vaccine hesitancy and misinformation according to Stewart.

"Vaccine can save lives," Stewart said. "I've personally had COVID and it's a scary feeling. It's definitely a scary feeling. The vaccine works."

Stewart said many in her community have compromised immune systems, making it all the more important to protect the health of the community.

"If you take the vaccine the chances of you dying from COVID are slim," Stewart said. "Wear the mask, wash your hands, take precautions."

St. Charles Health Officials are also concerned about the data. They released this statement:

"The St. Charles County Public Health Department is monitoring increases and cases in vulnerable populations. The department continues to offer vaccine and education and encourages testing for those who are symptomatic."

St. Louis County Acting Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan shares the same concerns as Stewart.

"Any increase of a shape nature over a short period of time is worrisome," Khan said. "Our greatest concern is the sense of complacency that has set in. People believe the pandemic is over or they are over it. Regrettably the virus is still here."