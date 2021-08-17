Health officials say be ready to roll up sleeves for 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Experts expect federal government officials will likely approve a third dose of the vaccine in the fall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Biden administration health officials are expected to recommend third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

So far, the third shots are only approved for people who are immunocompromised. But it’s looking more and more like those of us who are vaccinated are going to have to pull up our sleeves for another shot.

At Ladue Pharmacy, co-owner Rick Williams has added fielding questions about the COVID vaccine to his daily list of responsibilities.

“We are now hearing that there are recommendations that have yet to be approved for everyone who got vaccinated to get a booster,” said Williams.

Dr. Shephali Wulff is SSM Health System Director for Infectious Disease.

“It's not a booster in the traditional sense, because we're worried about waning immunity," Wulff said. "It’s really a completion dose for people who might not have mounted a good response from the first two doses.”

If there is a third dose, the recommendation will likely be that you get the same vaccine that you got the first time.

“If you received Pfizer for the first and second dose you should receive Pfizer for that third; same with Moderna. And right now, there's no recommendation for an additional dose for someone who received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccines,” she said.

Williams said pharmacists like him are getting ready to start the vaccine process all over again.

“They’re anxious to get it,” he said, speaking of his clientele. “The people who got vaccinated are anxious to get a booster, whether they are eligible now, or not. They are sort of chomping at the bit to get it.”