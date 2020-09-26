Health officials encourage BikeFest attendees to get tested for COVID-19

"Media coverage of the event revealed very few people wearing masks or practicing social distancing"

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The City of St. Louis Department of Health is encouraging anyone who went to an annual motorcycle event in the Lake of the Ozarks to be tested for COVID-19.

BikeFest, that was held last week, brings more than 100,000 people to the area every year, according to a press release from the health department.

“We know that health and safety mitigation measures like wearing face coverings and social distancing have helped to slow and even reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the City of St. Louis,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for St. Louis. “Media coverage of the event revealed very few people wearing masks or practicing social distancing.”

Since it appeared social distancing recommendations were not followed and face coverings are not mandated in the Lake of the Ozarks, the department said attendees are at a heightened risk of getting and spreading the virus.

“The City of St Louis Department of Health is alerting anyone who attended the event that it would be in their best interest and the best interest of their families, friends and the community to get tested,” the department said in the release.