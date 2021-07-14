Healthcare workers grapple with 18 months of pandemic stress as cases tick up

"The best thing you can do to support health care workers — and support your loved ones who are health care workers — is to get the vaccine," Cynthia Hovis said

ST. LOUIS — For nearly 18 months, health care heroes worked long shifts under extreme pressure, having hard talks with patients' loved ones about the end of their lives. That stress has been sending more health care professionals to seek help from their peers.

"When it comes to healthcare professionals, every step of the way throughout the pandemic they've been asked to dig deeper and dig deeper," Cynthia Hovis, Clinical Supervisor for the BJC HealthCare Employee Assistance Program, said.

Hovis runs the program that — among other things — provides counseling services for the hospital system's staff and its partners. She said she's seen conversations change as the pandemic continues.

Initially, many staff members were concerned about risking their own family's health when they came home, but they rolled up their sleeves and powered through the pandemic's peaks.

"When there was a little bit of breathing room and things started to improve more, folks were seeking services to kind of catch their breath catch up figure out how to rejuvenate, how to how to refill their bucket to keep going," Hovis said.

But that moment to catch their breath might be cut short.

Hospitals in Springfield and Joplin are reporting record numbers of COVID patients, as local numbers trend up too.

But there is a way you can help.

"The best thing you can do to support health care workers — and support your loved ones who are health care workers — is to get the vaccine," Hovis said.

"This is some serious business here," Charles Brown said at a Ferguson vaccine clinic Wednesday.

Brown's rolling up his sleeve for a shot because concerned about the Delta variants and rising rates.

"I heard about that I was like 'Oh man, I better hurry up and get me a shot,'" Brown said.

That shot could save Brown — and those he comes in contact with — from a face-to-face meeting with hospital staff.