ST. LOUIS — Some food pantries in the St. Louis area remain open to help feed those in need, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

We made a list of pantries that are still operating in the area and ways to help them keep going.

Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service Food Pantry in St. Charles is one food pantry that is still open. It is currently working with several school districts and community partners to offer assistance, according to a press release.

The pantry distributes food to low-income households, as well as hygiene items that can’t be purchased with food stamps.

There are several ways you can help Sts. Joachim and Ann Care Service Food Pantry stay open, stocked with the supplies they need.

The pantry is having a hard time securing food and donations have stopped significantly.

The pantry’s most needed items are kid-friendly snacks, dry goods (boxed/bagged items like rice, cereal, pancake mix, etc.) and canned meats and stews/chili.

The pantry is also in need of financial contributions to help them respond quickly to unanticipated needs.

Here are a few different ways to donate:

You can contribute through the pantry’s website, where funds can be used immediately.

Donate items in the pantry’s Amazon wish list.

Drop off most needed items during regular office hours to the pantry. Most needed items include hand sanitizer, hand soap, disinfecting wipers, toilet paper, dry goods and gift cards for gas.

The pantry is located at 4116 McClay Rd. in St. Charles.

Another pantry that is open is The Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry.

If you'd like to help this pantry, you can donate food and household items like: canned tuna/chicken, canned vegetables, canned beans, soup, chili, beef stew, protein-rich foods, peanut butter, toilet paper and other household items and hygiene products.

The pantry is located at 10601 Baur Boulevard in St. Louis.

For more information about this pantry, call 314-993-1000.

The Interfaith Food Pantry in Belleville, Illinois, is also running low on supplies. The pantry has seen an influx of people coming in for help and its usual supplies are delayed by three weeks.

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off donations at the back door of the pantry. It will be accepting donations Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The pantry is located at 1218 W. Main Street. For more information, call 618-355-9199.

