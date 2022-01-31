Herculaneum High School students rally against mask mandate

More than 50 students and community members in the Dunklin R-5 School District chanted with signs on Monday following a school board vote earlier in January.

HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Students in Herculaneum, Missouri spent their lunch break to protest a mask mandate on Monday.

More than 50 students and community members in the Dunklin R-5 School District chanted with signs following a school board vote earlier in January to once again require masks in the classroom.



District leaders made the decision after schools were closed for days because of staff illness and a rise in cases.

Sarah Harvey, who said she expressed her concern at the meeting, disagreed with the decision.

She pulled her children out of the classroom last week, by choice and has had them learn remotely.



“We felt like we as the parents, we had the responsibility for our children's health and that if our children are sick, we keep them at home," Harvey said.



“It's kind of annoying because with allergies going around. That heat is going right to my face. My nose is running and I'm wiping my nose constantly. It's useless. I find it useless,” said Laura Harvey, an 8th grader at Senn Thomas Middle School.



The American Academy of Pediatrics reinforced mask-wearing in schools last week as they have since the pandemic began.

Students had the support of two Republican state representatives during the demonstration.



"My philosophy is always air on the side of liberty. This stuff is all wrapped up in the courts right now," said Rep. Dottie Bailey who represents the Missouri District 110.



"I feel really proud of them for standing up for their rights,” added Rep. Mary E. Coleman, who represents District 97.



Coleman tweeted a photo of a student being sent away from school, for not wearing a mask.

This is Tristan. He didn’t wear a mask to school, and in response, @DrClintFreeman Superintendent Clint Freeman (636) 479-5200 cfreeman@dunklin.k12.mo.us) called the cops on him for trespassing, and he was promptly hauled away in the back of a police car.



🧵 1/ pic.twitter.com/ECeuKsWhz7 — MaryElizabethColeman (@meaccoleman) January 31, 2022

The district says the student refused to comply with mask rules for in-person learning.



"The response from the school district and Dr. Freeman was to remove him in the back of a police car and I just think that's a misuse of our taxpayer resources," Coleman continued.



Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman told 5 On Your Side the student was transported by a police car because no one else was available.



In Dunklin, students have options: to learn in person with masks or virtually without them.

Clint stated the student shown in the police unit would not face any charges or be disciplined by the school for choosing not to wear a mask.