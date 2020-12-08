x
Staff member at Highland, Illinois school tests positive for COVID-19

The school district said the staff member was asymptomatic and had "no evidence of illness"
HIGHLAND, Ill — A staff member of a Highland school district has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Highland Community Unit School District No. 5 said a program assistant received results of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday. The school district said the staff member was asymptomatic and had “no evidence of illness.”

The staff member was tested on Friday, prior to any school activity, and did not inform the school. Tuesday was the first day staff reported to work for an “institute day." Students were not in attendance. All staff members were required to wear a mask and social distance.

The school district said it will continue to use strategies recommended by the CDC and Illinois State Board of Education to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Our Return to School Plan includes protocol for these types of situations,” the district said in a news release.

Staff members who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive have been notified. The district said there is no evidence of transmission within the school.

