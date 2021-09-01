Historical tours at Fabulous Fox Theatre suspended amid COVID-19

“We look forward to welcoming our tour guests to the Fabulous Fox as soon as possible,” said Aleece Vogt, Director of Guest Services

ST. LOUIS — Historical tours at the Fabulous Fox Theatre have beet put on hold.

This comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to a release from the Fabulous Fox Theatre, tours have been suspended due to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tours will resume when it is safe to do so, a spokesperson said.

“We look forward to welcoming our tour guests to the Fabulous Fox as soon as possible,” said Aleece Vogt, Director of Guest Services.

Limited tours of the Fabulous Fox had originally resumed back in September.