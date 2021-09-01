x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Coronavirus

Historical tours at Fabulous Fox Theatre suspended amid COVID-19

“We look forward to welcoming our tour guests to the Fabulous Fox as soon as possible,” said Aleece Vogt, Director of Guest Services

ST. LOUIS — Historical tours at the Fabulous Fox Theatre have beet put on hold.

This comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. 

According to a release from the Fabulous Fox Theatre, tours have been suspended due to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tours will resume when it is safe to do so, a spokesperson said.

“We look forward to welcoming our tour guests to the Fabulous Fox as soon as possible,” said Aleece Vogt, Director of Guest Services.

Limited tours of the Fabulous Fox had originally resumed back in September.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

RELATED: Mizzou men's hoops on hold due to COVID-19 protocols

RELATED: St. Louis Auto Show postponed until spring