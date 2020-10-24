Hospital admissions related to COVID-19 continue to rise in St. Louis area, task force says

Hospital admissions related to the virus increased from 42 to 66

ST. LOUIS — The number of hospital admissions related to the coronavirus in the St. Louis area continued to rise on Saturday.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, 66 patients were admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Oct. 24.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 42* yesterday to 66 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 49 yesterday to 50 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 344 yesterday to 349 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 353 yesterday to 356 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 110 yesterday to 102 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 97 yesterday to 95 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 47 yesterday to 46 today.