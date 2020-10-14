St. Louis task force reports increase in hospital admissions related to COVID-19

Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated since the weekend due to an error

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported an increase in hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

As for the state, Missouri's health department has not updated its COVID-19 dashboard after a computer error over the weekend showed an incorrect spike in new cases.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the dashboard gives the following error message, "The Electronic COVID-19 Case Reporting System is currently down. The development team is working with the vendor to bring the system back online shortly."

On Tuesday, the task force reported increases in almost all COVID-19 metrics.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Oct. 14.

- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 44 yesterday to 63 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 41 to 44 today.

- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 280 yesterday to 287 today.

- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 298 yesterday to 310 today.

- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 76 yesterday to 84 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 73 yesterday to 68 today.

- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 42 yesterday to 37 today.