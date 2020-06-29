Hospital numbers in St. Louis area remain consistent as Missouri reports 314 new cases

The state had reported more than 300 new cases seven of the last nine days, but hospital data has remained consistent in St. .Louis and across the state

ST. LOUIS — Hosptial numbers in St. Louis have remained consistent as Missouri reported more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the seventh time in the last nine days Sunday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 20,575 COVID-19 cases and 997 deaths Sunday, an increase of 314 cases and one death. The state's positivity rate of 5.70% was the same as Saturday, as the case and death increases were accompanied by an increase of 5,883 tests, bringing the state's total to 361,173.

The first time the Missouri health department reported 300 new cases in a single day was June 20. Since then, the state has reported fewer than 300 new cases twice.

The increase in new cases over the last 10 days has not significantly impacted hospitalization numbers in St. Louis or across the state.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reported a single-day increase in total COVID-19 patients in St. Louis area hospitals Sunday, but the 7-day average remained the same, and other numbers tracked by the task force remained the same or decreased across the board.

Here's a breakdown of the latest numbers from the task force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 16 Saturday to 13 Sunday.

Seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 17 Saturday to 16 Sunday.

Total hospitalizations increased from 212 Saturday to 229 Sunday.

Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations stayed the same as Saturday, 228.

The number of patients in the ICUs decreased, from 47 Saturday to 44 Sunday.

The number of patients on ventilators remained the same as Saturday, 30.

Across the system hospitals, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday, bringing the to 2,854.

The Missouri health department's dashboard said there were 412 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state as of June 25. That would be a single-day decrease of 268 patients. Last Sunday, the department's hospitalization showed a similar decrease, but was retroactively changed from 415 to 608 hospitalizations.