Hospital physicians pen joint letter urging Missourians to prevent the spread of COVID-19

MISSOURI, USA — In a joint statement released Thursday morning, physician leaders and hospitals from across the state urged Missourians to do their part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The letter, signed by 33 chief medical officers and leaders from various Missouri hospitals and health systems, said that cooperation is needed to lessen the strain on health care workers and hospital resources. It called on everyone to wear masks, stay 6 feet apart, wash their hands and avoid large gatherings.

"As physician leaders of hospitals and health systems throughout the state of Missouri, we are united in fighting the spread of COVID-19," the letter said. "Every region of the state is experiencing increases in positive cases, and hospitalizations are surging. This is putting incredible stress on doctors, nurses, therapists, custodians, and food services and support staff who will continue to suffer additional stress and risk their own infection, illness and mortality."

The letter also called on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to continue to promote to the public that following safety precautions is necessary to help prevent "catastrophic increases in hospital admissions."

A short while after the letter was released, Parson held a press conference where he announced quarantine guidance changes that will allow students who were in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case to continue going to school so long as the school has a mask mandate in place and both parties were wearing masks. Current CDC guidelines maintain that quarantine is recommended for close contact exposures regardless of whether masks were worn.

On Wednesday, Missouri reported 4,071 new positive cases and reached a new single-day high of 2,157 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. Both St. Louis City and County have seen spikes in cases and are anticipated to soon announce new coronavirus restrictions.

"Please support our dedicated and courageous health care staff as they continue the fight against COVID-19. Together, we can keep this dangerous virus under control," the letter said.

Below is the full statement:

"Hospitals' Physician Leaders Urge Missourians To Help Protect Health Care Workers And Hospital Resources

As physician leaders of hospitals and health systems throughout the state of Missouri, we are united in fighting the spread of COVID-19. Every region of the state is experiencing increases in positive cases, and hospitalizations are surging. This is putting incredible stress on doctors, nurses, therapists, custodians, and food services and support staff who will continue to suffer additional stress and risk their own infection, illness and mortality.

Missouri’s hospitals and health care facilities will continue requiring staff, patients and visitors to follow public safety protocols, including mask-wearing, screenings upon entry to our facilities, and limitation of visitors. We urge everyone to do their part: wear a mask, stay at least six feet apart, avoid gathering in large crowds and wash your hands frequently to keep your friends and neighbors — and our health care workers — safe.

It is imperative that every Missouri resident join us in taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of this deadly disease. And, we urge Gov. Mike Parson to continue to promote the message that Missourians’ help and compliance is necessary to help prevent catastrophic increases in hospital admissions.

Missouri hospitals draw on data and guidance from public health experts to guide their decision-making. Taking these measures will help keep hospitals from being overwhelmed and remain safe places for patients to receive both routine and emergency care.