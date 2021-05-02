Hospitalizations in St. Louis area decline again as Metro East restrictions ease

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down more than 50%, the task force said 84% of hospital beds are taken and 85% of ICU beds are full

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decrease in the St. Louis area, but overall hospital capacity has remained under 20%.

The task force reported 433 coronavirus hospitalizations, the lowest for the St. Louis area since Nov. 1.

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down more than 50%, the task force said 84% of hospital beds are taken and 85% of ICU beds are full.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Feb. 4.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased - from 68 yesterday to 70 today .

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 62 yesterday to 63 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased - from 501 yesterday to 484 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 462 yesterday to 433 today .

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 42 yesterday to 38 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 96 yesterday to 88 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 71 yesterday to 66 today.

The number of COVID deaths increased – from 5 yesterday to 8 today.

The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 10 yesterday to 9 today.

Across the system hospitals, 83 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 18,086

Today, staffed bed hospital capacity is at 84%, an average across our task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 85% of their total staffed bed capacity.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Region 4, which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties moved to Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois Plan Thursday.

The Metro East was the last region in the state under Tier 2 restrictions, which did not allow for indoor dining, due to hospitalization capacity. The region needed to have three days in a row of 20% ICU capacity for restrictions to be loosened. On Thursday, the region had 21% of ICU beds available, a third day in a row of more than 20% bed availability.

The region's seven-day positivity rate also decreased Thursday, from 6.5% to 6.1%.

In Missouri, the state's health department reported 463,119 cases and 7,117 deaths as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 1,399 cases and 19 deaths.

The department also reported 4,203,201 PCR tests as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 17,560.

The state's seven-day positivity rate remained the same on Thursday, 9.3%.

The state reported 584,260 vaccine doses administered, a single-day increase of 31,165. According to the state's dashboard, 7.4% of Missourians have received the first dose of the vaccine, up from 7.0% yesterday.

In Illinois, the state's health department reported 1,137,559 cases and 19,444 deaths as of Thursday, a single-day increase of 3,328 cases and 69 deaths.

The department also reported 16,359,655 tests, a single-day increase of 101,307 tests.

The state's seven-day positivity rate decreased Thursday from 3.5% to 3.4%.