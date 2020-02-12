How the global race for a vaccine impacts American chances

Some vaccines in distribution elsewhere may never make it in the U.S.

ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side is working to answer your questions about potential COVID-19 vaccines. Viewer John Mier asked: "The news has a lot about FDA approval in the US. What is going on in other countries?"

In the United States, a handful of vaccines have made it to the phase 3 trial period. This widescale testing and observation period is the last step before applying for FDA approval, then going out for distribution. Moderna and Pfizer's vaccine candidates lead the pack.

The pandemic is global and so is the search for a vaccine. That means most vaccines are being tested in several countries for safety and efficacy. For example, the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine catching a lot of attention stateside was also tested in the U.K., where it has just been given approval for distribution.

However, many international vaccine candidates at phase 3 are not being tested in the U.S., including some Chinese shots approved for early or limited use.

Though these vaccines represent large milestones in the process, even shots in distribution elsewhere need to go through FDA approval.

“We’ll have Pfizer here in Missouri I think around December 15th, we’ll have Moderna about a week after that,” said Dr. Randall Williams, head of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services. “There are two more that we think will follow shortly thereafter; my sense is that between those four vaccines, we will have--just with those four- ample supply to vaccinate everyone in the United States who we hope will get the vaccine.”

That means even if a vaccine that has been proven and in distribution elsewhere comes to the United States, Dr. Williams said he hopes we will already have several options available while those international candidates go through the FDA approval process.

Some global vaccines may never come to the United States.

“Safety is our number one priority. I think in other countries they might not have quite the rigor that we have,” Dr. Williams said.



Take Russia for example, where a vaccine was approved for early use before going through the final phase of testing.

“There's an old saying, think globally, but act locally,” said Dr. Williams. “I think the best thing you can do is for you to get vaccinated.”