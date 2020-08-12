How you can sign up for SLU's newest COVID-19 vaccine trial

This vaccine from Johnson & Johnson uses a weakened virus with a spiked protein to mimic the novel coronavirus and build immunity

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University is enrolling participants in the Phase 3 Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine trial, with an emphasis on applicants from racial minority groups and anyone over 60 years of age.

This vaccine — which is already being tested in other areas — uses a weakened virus with a spiked protein to mimic the novel coronavirus and build immunity.

Applicants are urged to visit vaccine.slu.edu for an eligibility survey. Participants will be enrolled in the program for 25 months, though they would receive the single-shot vaccine on their first visit if approved.

The Janssen vaccine has been administered in other studies, though trials were briefly paused in October because one participant was ill. Studies resumed about two weeks later because the company found no evidence the vaccine candidate caused the illness.

"It's not uncommon for a study to be paused for safety issues — any kind of research study — and particularly vaccine studies," SLU's Dr. Sharon Frey said. "But people don't generally hear about this because it's not making big news like the COVID vaccines do."

SLU has also been involved in the trials for the Moderna vaccine which — like Pfizer's version — uses a different technique involving messenger RNA.

Organizers said people in the St. Louis area have stepped up to help.

"They want to come out and do something to help us get rid of this pandemic and put an end to it so we can get our kids back in school, we can get back to our jobs, we can continue our social life, and keep the world economy moving along," Dr. Frey said. "Almost everybody is coming out for altruistic purposes."