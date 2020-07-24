How to wear and remove cloth face coverings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — As St. Louis County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health is offering some advice on how to properly wear a mask.
On Friday, the county reported a record number of cases for the third day in a row. The total number of cases in the county has reached 10,319.
The health department gave some tips on wearing and removing a face covering properly.
Wearing a face covering correctly
- Wash your hands before putting on your face covering
- Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin
- Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face
- Make sure you can breathe easily
Taking off face covering correctly, when at home
- Untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops
- Handle only by the ear loops or ties
- Fold outside corners together
- Place covering in the washing machine (learn more about how to wash cloth face coverings)
- Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth when removing and wash hands immediately after removing.
Wear a face covering to protect others
- Wear a face covering that covers your nose and mouth to help protect others in case you’re infected with COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms
- Wear a face covering in public settings when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when it may be difficult for you to stay six feet apart
- Wear a face covering correctly for maximum protection
- Don’t put the face covering around your neck or up on your forehead
- Don’t touch the face covering, and, if you do, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer to disinfect
The health department also reminded the public to wash cloth face coverings after each use. For information on how to wash your mask, click here.
