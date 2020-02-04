ILLINOIS, USA — HSHS hospitals in south and central Illinois are now offering virtual visits for anyone needing care but wanting to keep a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a virtual office visit, patients will need a smart device — like a smartphone, tablet or computer with camera and audio capabilities — and a MyChart account. Patients who do not have a smart device with a video option can talk to their doctor’s office about how to conduct other types of visits.

Doctors will be able to access a patient's medical history and prescribe medication just like an in-person visit.

Some medical conditions require an in-person doctor visit, so not every patient will apply for virtual visits.

“There are some cases where we need to see a patient in-person, and we want to give these patients a less infectious environment by limiting the number of people we are asking to come into our offices," said Dr. Loren Hughes, president of HSHS Medical Group. "Virtual office visits will help us all support social distancing for our patients’ health and the safety of the community."

Virtual visits require the same co-pay as in-office visits, and HSHS suggests speaking with your insurance for details about coverage.

For more information, visit HSHS.org.

As of April 2, Illinois has more than 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but most of the cases are in the Chicago area.

