ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri's adoption shelters in the St. Louis area will be closed until the end of stay-at-home order in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Beginning March 23 at 4:30 p.m. and continuing until the order is lifted, the adoption centers will be closed to the public. The Humane Society was previously operating the shelters on an appointment-only basis. Scheduled appointments scheduled during this closure have been canceled.

"Beginning Tuesday, March 24, only essential personnel will be allowed into HSMO shelters to continue working tirelessly to provide the best care for all animals," a statement from the Humane Society of Missouri said. "There are still hundreds of animals at the Macklind Ave. shelter and Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights, in addition to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, that will receive the same expert level of care from HSMO staff."

The Humane Society veterinary clinics will remain open. Veterinary services have been deemed essential healthcare providers in both St. Louis and St. Louis County.

If you would like to help the Humane Society of Missouri, you can donate here.

