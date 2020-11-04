ST CHARLES, Mo. — From a distance, he looked like the mysterious, lead character in the Phantom Of The Opera.

But, once you got a little closer, you'd see behind his own mask, decked out in all black and a cape, was a glove-wearing Pastor Scott Schmieding from Immanuel Lutheran Church of St. Charles.

"This is a very blessed, Good Friday. I'm excited about it," Pastor Schmieding said.

Like many congregations around the world, Immanuel Lutheran and Pastor Schmieding could not hold a traditional Good Friday service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Undaunted by the deadly virus, Immanuel's leader and several of his members decided their holy celebration must roll on

Church members and visitors listened to prayers and music posted on Immanuel's website and Youtube as they slowly drove across the church's cemetery for this drive-thru, Good Friday Service.

"Given these times right now we're not able to see each other face-to-face and it's pretty awesome that they've created something that we all get to experience," church member Michelle WIegmann said, who participated in the drive-thru service with her husband and three sons.

A huge crowd of Immanuel's members and visitors practiced social distancing, stayed in their cars and got a chance to experience what Pastor Schmieding calls "seven stations" symbolic of holy week.

The stations featured a stop called Psalm Sunday, a Garden of Gethsemane where Pastor Schmieding greeted everyone who passed by and the unique, half-mile journey ended near a beautiful, flower-covered cross.

A curious Heather Sanchez heard about the drive-thru service online. She and her two sons then rode by and got in the long line at the church's cemetery.

"It was amazing. Families really need each other right now and this is a great way to have a Good Friday service," Sanchez said.

Pastor Schmieding said the four-hour long, drive-thru service that attracted more than 600 cars just might become a new tradition for his congregation.

"Yeah I'm now thinking about it. This really was a very special day, " Pastor Schmieding said.

