Hurricane Harbor reopens at Six Flags St. Louis

Lines wrapped around the entrance Friday to cool off in Six Flags' water park

EUREKA, Mo. — With many community pools staying closed because of the pandemic, Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags will no doubt be a popular spot to cool off.

July is already off to a hot start and it's only getting hotter next week. Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags in Eureka opened Friday, just in time for people to catch a break from the wicked Missouri heat.

Due to capacity limitations, fewer guests are allowed in both Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags Amusement Park. Metering guests Friday caused a back up at the water park entrance.

Once inside, guests were able to take their masks off and enjoy the water. Masks are required for entrance and in a few other areas of the park.

Public Relations Manager Elizabeth Gotway showed 5 On Your Side the new sanitizing measures as well as the new protocols in place at the park, "We ask that you wear your mask in food lines, retail and in the changing areas. However, when you are in the water, in line for a water attraction, in your deck chair, you can take your mask off."

The new safety measures include lifeguards posted at the end of every raft, mat and tube ride with sanitizing sprayers sterilizing them after each use.

The wave pool also has new restrictions and a new, temporary look. There are barricades so people cannot walk in whenever they'd like. The wave pool has one entry point and one exit to monitor capacity. This means you'll probably have to wait in line to get in the water.

Due to sanitizing concerns, the kid's pool "Hook's Lagoon", will not be opening this season.

Reservations and admission tickets are required for entry into Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.

