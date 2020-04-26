Watch Live: Illinois reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases, 59 new deaths

As of Sunday, there are a total of 43,903 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, including people who have already recovered

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving an update on the state's coronavirus response during a 2:30 p.m. briefing.

Pritzker said at the briefing that 2,126 new cases have been reported in the state.

As of Sunday, there are a total of 43,903 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, including people who have already recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 59 more people have died from the virus, amounting to 1933 total coronavirus deaths in the state.

Of those in the hospital with the coronavirus, 1,267 people are in the ICU and 772 are on ventilators.

Cases of the virus have been confirmed in 96 of Illinois' 102 counties.

During his coronavirus briefing Friday, Pritzker said the state met its goal of 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day. On Sunday, Pritzker said more than 13,000 new tests had been administered in the last 24 hours.

"Testing is really key to everything else we need to do, to get Illinois moving again," he said.

He also cautioned that antibody tests are not entirely reliable, saying they offer a false sense of security.

"As soon as they prove themselves accurate and reliable, I will make them a priority to get them into our communities," he said.

Pritzker announced Thursday that he will extend the state's stay-at-home order through May. The new order also requires people who are over the age of 2 and medically able to wear face coverings in public.

Pritzker said he will sign the official extension this week and it will take effect on May 1.

The state is projected to see a peak or plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May, Pritzker said.